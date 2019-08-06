Each year St Peter and St Paul's Church nominate a chosen charity and this year's was the Coroners' Court Support Service, which provides emotional support and practical help to bereaved families.

On July 18, three members of the church took part in a sponsored cycle ride for the charity and raised more than £200.

Julia Mitchell, Keith Paige and Margaret Blount set out from Fenstanton to cycle to the coroners' court in Huntingdon, the first leg of a 68-mile round trip.

They were met at Lawrence Court by four coroners, coroners' officers and several support service volunteers.

After coffee and cake, cyclists resumed their journey to Peterborough Magistrates' Court where they were met by the support service's area co-ordinator Sandra Weldon.