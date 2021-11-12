News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Riders will boost BBC Children in Need appeal

person

Julian Makey

Published: 8:48 AM November 12, 2021
Updated: 8:49 AM November 12, 2021
Sawtry charity bike ride

A 24-hour "bikeathon" at Sawtry Village Academy will raise money for the BBC Children in Need appeal - Credit: Sawtry Village Academy

Students and staff at Sawtry Village Academy are peddling off on a 24-hour “bikeathon” to raise money for the BBC’s Children in Need Appeal.

Members of the community - and a virtual rider from Dubai - are also taking part in the event later this month which has already raised more than £850 for the charity.

The event starts at 6.30am on November 19 and riders will be allocated slots  of between 10 and 30 minutes around the clock.

Academy Leisure, part of Sawtry Village Academy and school trust CMAT, are urging people from the local community to book a slot on the bike and join in. They will also be able to ride virtually.

CMAT chief executive officer Mark Woods is taking part in the ride, along with virtual participants from London and Dubai, and it will be streamed live on the Academy Leisure Facebook page so people can follow the event, give donations, track distance covered, and countdown to the finish.

Riders can sign up at JClarke@academyleisure.org and donations can be made to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sawtryacademyleisure .

