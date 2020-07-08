CARESCO's Gill Robinson (left) and Pat Ayres busy sorting strawberries for 90 aftrnoon teas PICTURE: Chris French CARESCO's Gill Robinson (left) and Pat Ayres busy sorting strawberries for 90 aftrnoon teas PICTURE: Chris French

Volunteers from CARESCO prepared 90 boxes, which contained the traditional crustless sandwiches, cakes and scones with cream and jam.

Frustrated by the lockdown and not being able see those who attend its many social groups, the charity decided to provide a treat to its members.

CARESCO chairman, Tina Campbell, said: “During the pandemic, we’ve really missed all those we support in the community. The afternoon teas were very well received, but the best part perhaps was the 90 doorstep chats our volunteers had with those who usually attend our many social groups. The past few months have been strange and challenging for us all, but CARESCO will continue to provide vital services. I am pleased to say that our shop in Greenways is now open again, so we look forward to seeing new and familiar faces.”

For updates on CARESCO’s day-care clubs, carers group, music group, Man Cave repair centre and charity shop, call: 01487 832 105 or go to: www.caresco.org.uk.