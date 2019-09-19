Buckfest's main charity partner for 2019 is Buckden PTA and they will receive £5,000 towards the acquisition and installation of new school playground equipment.

The play equipment is made from recycled materials and has a minimum 25-year guarantee.

Buckden Explorers - who support Buckfest by clearing rubbish, distributing water and assisting festival goers - will receive a donation of £500. The committee will also sponsor a barrel of beer at the annual Buckden Scouts Beer Festival.

Buckden residents Ed and Emma Issac will receive £750. Ed suffered a near fatal brain aneurism two years ago and had several major operations to save his life. He now uses a motorised wheelchair and the donation will help fund the purchase of a remote-controlled garage door to enable Ed to get in and out of his house independently from his wheelchair.

Huntingdon Community Cancer Network (HCCN) will receive £500 to help meet demand for equipment.

Adam's Rose was set up in memory of former Buckden Juniors FC coach Adam Hurst and provides support to grieving families after the loss of a loved one. To assist families and their network of helpers, Adam's Rose was given £400 to help provide information packs.

Buckden Youth Club will receive a donation of £250 towards portable football goals.

Samuel Pepys Special School was given £400 towards its fund for a new minibus.

Buckden Village Club require a new kitchen and the committee donated £1,500 to assist with this.

Buckden Football Club received £200 for a new washing machine.

The Newton Community Primary School, in Eltisley, will have £400 to help with creating a garden and outdoor library area.

The committee has also donated £250 towards a memorial for Jamie Pegram who died in a road collision on July 13. Jamie was a fan of live music and Buckfest. Nicky Warnock, from the committee, said: "All of these causes will receive their donations on September 28 at Buckden Village Club, where we recognise the efforts and involvement of our sponsors, donors and volunteers."