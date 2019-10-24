KeCo Foodservice Packaging Ltd, a carton board packaging manufacturer, recently marked its fourth birthday with the news that it had increased sales by almost a third, with a move to sustainable products part of the reason behind the upturn.

The company said it had seen sustained sales growth year-on-year since it launched in 2015.

John Young, sales and marketing director for KeCo Foodservice Packaging Ltd, said: "When KeCo was founded, the company's primary focus was to service the fish and chip sector with specifically produced packaging products to meet the changing demands in material requirements.

"This was as the move from expanded polystyrene boxes to a more environmentally friendly alternative started to take off. As a result of servicing the core suppliers to this market, it was quickly realised there was a need for local production of other packaging items - like folded carton boxes.

"It was then KeCo and its directors invested in the site location here at Kimbolton; with the aim of producing what is now an established range of premium quality disposable packaging solutions."

KeCo manufactures an array of carton board packaging in Kimbolton for a host of brands - including IKEA, Vue Cinemas, Millie's Cookies, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal football clubs.

Mr Young added: "We embrace the opportunities considerations from consumers bring and enjoy reacting to the extremely competitive nature of the UK's food-to-go market. As a result we invest in our capabilities to deliver quality packaging products to the marketplace - products our customers have confidence in.

"Having more than doubled our workforce since we started, such commitment to investment within the company and the products we develop is proven by our strong sales growth. We're very proud of what we've achieved so far, and further investment in our people and products to maintain demand for our packaging concepts continues."

KeCo also received British Retail Consortium 'AA' high hygiene accreditation of its UK manufacturing facility for a third consecutive year in 2019.

