At a meeting held on January 8, Huntingdonshire District Council confirmed it would be considering a detailed proposal for car parking investment, which will result in a “number of improvements” to parking this year.

The proposed improvements are in the process of being finalised but could include a change in parking time periods; enabling drivers to only pay for what they use, greater convenience in payment and a promise of delivering better value for money.

The proposed investment will be put before the next meeting of the council’s overview and scrutiny panel in February.

The district council also says that charges will be kept lower than those in other comparative council areas.

In addition to the premise of only paying for what is being used, and alternative payment methods, customers will also see proposals brought forward to offer wider bays, if they wish to use such a service, and better lighting to improve the feeling of security.

Member for operations and regulation, Councillor Marge Beuttell said: “Having undertaken a major public survey to better understand what our customers expect from council-run car parks, we have listened to what local residents, businesses and visitors want, and are finalising putting together a package of improvements that will further improve car parking facilities in our market towns.

“We are committed to delivering on our manifesto pledge; to ensure our car parking strategy supports and encourages retail in our town centres, and I strongly believe that the investment being considered by the district council will benefit both car owners and businesses located in our town centres.”

A number of other proposals are being considered that will ensure ‘value for money’ and convenience are considered and the district council is exploring the piloting of other technologies to enable the measuring of success of such arrangements before rolling them out more widely.

Cllr Beuttell said: “The district council’s off-street car parking strategy, together with the proposed car parking improvements, backs up the delivering sustainable growth principles contained in the council’s corporate plan. As a result I am confident that we will deliver a car parking service that is sustainable, and supportive of local residents, businesses, and visitors, and which will further promote the economic growth and development of our towns within Huntingdonshire.”