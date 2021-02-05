Published: 10:17 AM February 5, 2021

CRC have set challenges for students during National Apprentice Week, which runs from February 8-12. - Credit: CRC

Lecturers, assessors and employers at Cambridgeshire Regional College have set an industry challenge to mark National Apprentice Week (NAW).

Staff at the college, which has a campus in Huntingdon, have set a series of competitive challenges for the national drive, which runs from February 8-14.

The challenges have been designed to demonstrate the knowledge, specialist skills and expertise gained through apprenticeship studies.

Lucy Kaye, work-based learning manger, said, “At CRC we regularly celebrate our apprentices’ achievements, but NAW helps us focus on what our employers and the teams at CRC do, to start journeys, develop skills and build futures for our learners and their industries.

We are so proud and excited to see the apprentices showcase their specialist skills and work. NAW gives them the opportunity to stretch their creative talents and explore what they are capable of. The pandemic has proven an extremely challenging time for service industries, the impact has been huge on apprentices, their employers and teams, and we respect and admire their drive, focus and passion for their craft.”

You may also want to watch:

Winners of each competition will be announced throughout the week and all entrants will have their work showcased on the CRC social media channels.

Catering and hospitality apprentices have been set the challenge of creating a brand for a new product or service that has been designed based on the apprentice’s personal ethical standards.

The brand must be given an appropriate name, along with details of the inspiration, marketing activities, the company ethos and, for those that are feeling creative, photographic or video evidence of the product in use.

Hairdressing apprentices have been set the challenge of creating a bridal hair style. The finished look should reflect creativity and imagination and the apprentices must meet a high standard of hairdressing using up-to-date techniques and a professional completed look based on specific criteria for the competition.

The bridal hair style must be supported by a mood board demonstrating the inspiration for a complete look. Guest judges Nic Marshall, training manager at Andersons Hair design and Kirsty Piekuta, salon owner, Kappili will join the judging panel.

Beauty apprentices will be creating a vlog and written account promoting their favourite beauty brand or product. The apprentices must discuss the product while demonstrating how to use it correctly, the benefits a consumer can expect and where the product sits within the current market. The apprentices will be judged by brand ambassador/influencer Annette Hester who will be looking for individual style and creative flair.