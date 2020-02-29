LICENSING ACT 2003

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Notice is given that I, Masood Sadiq have on the 24th February 2020 applied to Huntingdonshire District Council as the Licensing Authority for a Premises Licence for the Centurian Club and Hall, High Street, Somersham, Cambs PE28 3JB for Live and recorded music snf alcohol on Valentines Day, Boxing Day, Christmas Eve and New Years Eve until 1 am the following morning. Sale of alcohol Monday to Wednesday 10.30 to 00.00, thursday to Saturday 10.30 to 02.30, Sunday 10.30 to 00.00.

Anyone wishing to make representations concerning this application should do so in writing to:

Huntingdonshire District Council, Licensing Section, Pathfinder House, St.Mary's Street, Huntingdon, Cambs PE29 3TN

Representations in respect of this application must reach the Licensing Authority by 21st March 2020 Persons wishing to inspect the register or the record of this application may do so by attending the office of the Licensing Section, during office hours, Monday to Friday inclusive. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which on summary conviction is £5000.