1000th show for Black Cat's Ste Greenall

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 10:53 AM April 28, 2021    Updated: 10:58 AM April 28, 2021
Ste in the studio with his Black Cat cake.

Ste in the studio with his Black Cat cake. - Credit: STE GREENALL

Black Cat breakfast show presenter Ste Greenall celebrated a huge milestone on April 27 when he broadcast his 1,000th show.

Ste, who presents the Full English Breakfast Show,  received gifts, cards and messages from listeners and even a Black Cat cake. 

The Black Cat cake made by a listener.

The Black Cat cake made by a listener. - Credit: STE GREENALL

"I invited a number of guests including Jade Horton and Steve Whitney, who appeared on the show recently when he gave £14,000 to CPSL Mind. Bob Wicks, who we talked to when he discovered vandalism at the cemetery and others."

St said he also received a fluffy black cat which a listener named Febsie (FEBS being the show’s acronym) and a drinks flask for early morning coffee.

Of the many messages, Ivan Hewlett, from the Riverside Miniature Railway, said: "Well done Ste on reaching your 1000th show. Mornings would not be complete without you and the Full English Breakfast Show. Thanks for all that you and the team do for our community.




Nicky Warnock, from Buckfest, added: "Congratulations on your 1,000th show Ste. The fantastic support that you give to the local community is so appreciated by us all."

St Neots News

