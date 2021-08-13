Published: 3:33 PM August 13, 2021 Updated: 3:38 PM August 13, 2021

Right to Left: Sue Ray and Samantha Hollis celebrating at the afternoon tea. - Credit: Lynne Thornton

An afternoon tea has been held for members at a Huntingdon MS Therapy Centre to celebrate the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

On Monday July 26, doors opened for the first time to members at an MS Therapy Centre on Mayfield Road Huntingdon.

This was to celebrate the lifting of restrictions and in preparation for the centre to reopen fully.

The day was attended by 40 members who enjoyed an Afternoon tea, kindly supplied by the Barleycorn Tea Room, in Mildenhall.

Lynne Thornton, an employee of the MS Therapy Centre said: "All members enjoyed the morning where they had the opportunity to catch up with each other after such a long time.

"Everyone enjoyed the event and are looking forward to the next one."

The centre is hoping to open the treatment rooms, gym, and meeting rooms in the near future and are all available for hire.

"The MS Centre runs a Baro-chamber (Oxygen) which improves the quality of life for people living with Multiple Sclerosis, it also benefits other condition."

The MS Therapy Centre covers Huntingdon, Peterborough and Cambridge.

For further information please contact the centre on 01480-458688

Or email them on info@hpcmstc.co.uk