Inspectors - who, for the past 10 years, had rated the school as requiring improvement - noted progress in all of the areas of effectiveness of leadership and management, quality of teaching, learning and assessment, personal development, behaviour and welfare, outcomes for pupils and the early years provision.

Hartford Infant and Hartford Junior School became part of the CAM Academy Trust in 2017 after Ofsted said that a new leadership team was needed to "improve the quality of teaching".

A report from the two-day inspection, which took place in October, noted major improvements in the school's curriculum and that teaching had also improved.

Head teacher Steve Davis, who took charge in 2015, said: "I am so pleased that Ofsted recognised the hard work, dedication and care from the staff at Hartford Junior School during the recent inspection.

"This is the start of the next phase of improvements at the school, and I'm really pleased to be working with all members of the community to continue to build an excellent education for children at the school."

In order to keep improving, inspectors suggested areas on which the school should focus, with the report noting: "The school's curriculum is not yet sufficiently coherently planned and sequenced in some subjects. However, it is clear from the actions that leaders have already taken to plan next year's curriculum and train staff in how to deliver it that they are in the process of bringing this about."

Chief executive of the CAM Academy Trust, Stephen Munday, said: "This report is a tremendous endorsement of the excellent and hard work done in recent years by all those associated with the school.

"It is great to see how much the school has improved and equally as good to know that it continues to improve further still as it aims for excellence for all of its pupils."