Winners and finalists from this year's Community Inspiration Awards in Huntingdon. Picture: CHORUS HOMES Winners and finalists from this year's Community Inspiration Awards in Huntingdon. Picture: CHORUS HOMES

The annual event took place at Brook House, in Huntingdon, last Thursday and saw people from across Huntingdonshire honoured for the work they do in communities across the district.

Nigel Finney, Chorus Homes managing director, said: "All the finalists are winners, as they are individuals who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to improve the lives of others. They serve as great examples and are an inspiration to us all."

Winners on the night included Anastacia Aldrich and Jasmine Williams (Young Achiever), Friday Food (Community Group), Wayne Marshall (Community Achievement Individual), Mike Haines (Lifetime Achievement), Sheila Pilch (Good Neighbour) and Ben Petrie (Judges Award).

Chorus launched the awards in 2010 in an effort to celebrate the work of selfless people and groups in the communities it serves.

