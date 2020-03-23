Cambridgeshire police have released CCTV images of two men they want to trace in connection with a robbery at a St Ives shop.

The incident, which took place in London Road at approximately 7.20pm on March 22, is said to have left a member of staff “shaken”.

The men stole £600 in cash and £2,000-worth of cigarettes and a bottle of wine.

DC Lisa Bacon, who is investigating, said: “This was an extremely traumatic incident and has left the worker understandably shaken.

“I am urging anybody who recognises those pictured, or has any information no matter how insignificant it may seem, to get in touch.”

Anyone who recognises the men or has information regarding the incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/21012/20 or visit our website.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via their website.