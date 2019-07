The owner of MusicStreet, based in Chequers Court, said he "couldn't believe it" when he discovered two "unique" guitars were stolen from the shop on July 5.

The guitars, worth more than £6,500, were taken from the shop at about 3pm.

A police investigation has been launched and shop owner, Tony Rawson, has said he hopes the guitars will be returned.

Mr Rawson said: "We are all just devastated. I wasn't at work the day that it happened, but my colleague was distracted talking to a customer, when two of the guitars were stolen.

"These are worth thousands of pounds and one of the guitars is one of two in the country. These people knew what they were doing and came in and distracted a member of staff so they could take the two guitars. It's left us devastated. This isn't a victimless crime."

Cambridgeshire police have now issued CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to in connection with the theft.

One of the guitars was a PRS Custom 22 in deep purple. The other was a Japanese Ibanez.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 35/47676/19 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.