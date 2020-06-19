Bosses at Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) said that those caught could receive a Fixed Penalty Notice of £150.

It comes as HDC installed large trade waste bins to help increase capacity while more people are visiting parks as lockdown measures are eased.

A spokesperson from HDC this afternoon (June 19), said: “You may have noticed an increased level of littering in some of our parks and open spaces.

“Please be aware that we are also installing temporary CCTV cameras in Riverside Park to help catch those littering.

You may also want to watch:

“If caught you could receive a Fixed Penalty Notice of £150. Signage will be put up around the park for more information.

“Placing litter beside the bin is still considered littering. We have installed large trade waste bins to help increase capacity whilst demand in our parks is particularly high.

“Please look for our trade waste bins or take your litter home and recycle where possible.”