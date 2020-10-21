Police have released an image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with a collision which happened yesterday (October 20) in which a female cyclist died.

The woman who died following the collision on Nursery Road, Huntingdon, has now been named as Celia Ward, aged 77, from St Margaret’s Road, in Wyton. She died at the scene.

At just before 2.30pm, a white Volkswagen Passat collided with a cycle being ridden by Celia.

The driver of the car was uninjured and remained at the scene. No arrests have been made.

Police have since released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the collision.

Detective Inspector Garry Webb, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are keen to speak to the woman pictured as we believe she was in the area at the time of the incident and could hold vital information about what happened.”

Anyone with information or who recognises the woman pictured is urged to contact police via web chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 243 of 20 October.