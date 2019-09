At about 5.45pm on Saturday, 7 August, a man entered B&M, in Howard Road, Eaton Socon, and attempted to steal a number of children's toys.

When challenged by a member of staff, he assaulted him and fled with the toys without paying.

Anyone with information is asked to report online www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting 35/64096/19.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.