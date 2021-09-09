Published: 11:45 AM September 9, 2021 Updated: 11:47 AM September 9, 2021

CCTV images released of a man in connection with a St Neots burglary. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an aggravated burglary in St Neots.

The break-in happened at about 10.10pm on April 12 in Countess Close.

The occupants were threatened with weapons by two men and asked to hand over their money but nothing was taken.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via the webchat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw quoting reference 35/21629/21.

Those without internet access should call 101.

