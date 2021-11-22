News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Two men arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts

Alexandra Collett

Published: 10:39 AM November 22, 2021
Two men have been arrested on the A1307 in connection with catalytic converter thefts.

Two men have been arrested on the A1307 in Huntingdon in connection with catalytic converter thefts. 

On Saturday, November 20, a 21-year-old was arrested for dangerous driving, failing to stop, theft from a vehicle, criminal damage, drug driving and driving without a licence and insurance. 

A 19-year-old was also arrested for possession of drugs, theft from a vehicle and dangerous driving. 

Both have been released under investigation. 

In a Facebook post, Policing in Huntingdonshire said: “Catalytic converter thefts are happening across Cambridgeshire every week. 

“We’re urging members of the public to be vigilant and let police know if you witness anyone acting suspiciously around vehicles. 

“If you believe a crime is in progress, call 999.” 

