Two men arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts

Two men have been arrested on the A1307 in Huntingdon in connection with catalytic converter thefts.

On Saturday, November 20, a 21-year-old was arrested for dangerous driving, failing to stop, theft from a vehicle, criminal damage, drug driving and driving without a licence and insurance.

A 19-year-old was also arrested for possession of drugs, theft from a vehicle and dangerous driving.

Both have been released under investigation.

In a Facebook post, Policing in Huntingdonshire said: “Catalytic converter thefts are happening across Cambridgeshire every week.

“We’re urging members of the public to be vigilant and let police know if you witness anyone acting suspiciously around vehicles.

“If you believe a crime is in progress, call 999.”