Cat that had been missing for five months is reunited with owner after being rescued from bridge (Video)

A fire crew from Huntingdon were called to Ermine Street, Huntingdon, on Tuesday at about 9.30pm to find the cat stuck in the structure of the iron bridge.

Using a nine-metre ladder, a firefighter rescued the cat and the returned to their station by about 10.15pm.

Following the rescue, the cat was reunited with its owner, having reportedly been missing for five months.