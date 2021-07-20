Restraint and caution needed as 'third wave of Covid is underway'
- Credit: ARCHANT
Cases of Covid are "increasing rapidly" in Huntingdonshire and people are being urged to exercise restraint during the coming weeks and months.
Huntingdonshire District Council has issued a stark warning on its website, making it clear that Freedom Day does not mean "returning to normal".
"The pandemic is not over. Cases are increasing rapidly and a third wave is underway. Step 4 does not mark the end of the need for caution and restraint," says HDC.
Freedom Day on July 19 meant the Government's legal restrictions around social distancing and wearing masks, imposed throughout the pandemic, were lifted.
But many organisations and businesses, including supermarkets and hospitals, are continuing with Covid-safe measures, most notably the wearing of face coverings.
HDC added: "Cautious guidance will remain, making it clear this is not yet a return to normal. While cases are high and rising, everybody needs to continue to act carefully and remain cautious. We will continue to manage the virus and provide guidance over the coming months."
