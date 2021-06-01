News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Cars parking on pavements on Hunts estate put residents 'in danger'

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 3:31 PM June 1, 2021   
Cars parking on pavements in Stukeley Meadows are putting people “in danger”.

Cars parking on pavements in Stukeley Meadows are putting people “in danger”. - Credit: Cambs Police

Cars parking on pavements are putting people “in danger” by forcing them to walk in the road in an area of Huntingdon. 

Police conducted patrols on the Stukeley Meadows estate after concerns from residents about parking last week. 

They say a number of parking warnings have been issued and “patrols of the area will continue”. 

Pictures posted online showed several cars left with wheels on kerbs and off the road. 

“Wheelchairs users, mobility scooters and parents with young children in prams are just some of the people which may struggle to pass vehicles parked on the pavement with the only other option being to enter the road and place themselves in danger,” a Cambs Police spokesperson said. 

“Over the past few days officers have been conducting patrols of the Stukeley Meadows estate. 

“When parking your vehicle please be considerate of the needs of other members of the community.” 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Huntingdon News

