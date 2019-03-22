Carol Hayes, aged 76, works outside Priory Park Juniors, Priory Park Infants and Longsands Academy, helping pupils and parents to cross the road safely.

It is estimated that over the last 40 years she has helped approximately 1.2million children cross the road, and rather than hanging up her lollipop, Carol is passionate to continue working for as long as possible.

Mrs Hayes said: “I am very happy in my role, the children and parents are really nice and I get on well with them. My husband was part of the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) at the time when this vacancy came up, he’s the one who encouraged me to go for this role – and I’m really glad I did now. Sometimes I meet people in town, who I used to help cross the road, it’s nice to see familiar faces.”

School crossing supervisors are supported by Cambridgeshire County Council and can legally stop traffic to help any pedestrian cross the road safely. Currently there are more than 35 school crossing patrol staff in Cambridgeshire at 36 school sites.

Cambridgeshire County Council’s executive director for place and economy, Graham Hughes said: “On behalf of the county council we’d like to extend our congratulations to Mrs Hayes for her 40 years’ service – it’s an amazing achievement. Mrs Hayes is an important member of the local community and the work she does to help parents and children cross the road safely, come rain, wind, snow, or sunshine should be applauded.

She always has a smile on her face and is well thought of by the local community, we wish her all the best for the future.”

To celebrate this milestone a presentation ceremony was held at Priory Junior School on March 18 for Mrs Hayes.