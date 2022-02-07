Carer award goes to county library service

Jill Nooij (right), from Caring Together, presents the award to Cllr Tom Sanderson (left) and Gary Porter, head of libraries - Credit: Caring Together

Libraries in Cambridgeshire have been commended for their work in identifying and supporting carers.

The Cambridgeshire County Council service has been presented with the Carer Friendly Tick Award (Communities) by Caring Together, a charity working with carers.

A team from Caring Together was impressed with the work done by the libraries, including having a dedicated carers champion, the amount of staff staff attending the charity's awareness sessions and their promotion of national and local carers campaigns, all of which have had an impact on carers and the people they look after.

Andy McGowan, head of engagement at Caring Together, said: “Libraries play an important role at the heart of communities. Many users may well be carers, but unaware of the support available to them if they are looking after a family member or friend.

“The work the libraries are now already doing is really valued in helping make more people aware of what it means to be a carer. We are already talking to Cambridgeshire Libraries about ways we work to ensure more people are identified as carers and supported in their roles.

“With three in five of us likely to be a carer at some stage in our lives we are seeing more and more organisations in our communities recognising the importance of identifying and supporting carers of all ages. "

Cllr Tom Sanderson, chair of Cambridgeshire County Council’s communities, social mobility and inclusion committee, said: “I am so proud of our dedicated libraries team who thoroughly deserve this award. Our team always put the needs of others first and love to find ways to go the extra mile for the communities in which they work.

“Libraries have informal contact with residents which can lead to a recognition that they may need more support. All library staff have had awareness training and are approachable and empathetic. Additionally, all our libraries provide carers with a place to find information about the help and support available to them by hosting displays, meetings and events.

"Our staff take great pride in always being there for others and this recognition will mean so much to all of them."
























































































