And the shop recently extended its Saturday opening hours to cater for an increasing number of new customers.

The shop, in Greenways, invests all money raised back into the community in Sawtry to help fund services such as drop in sessions, carers support groups, and the man cave group.

CARESCO chairman, Tina Campbell said: “As a charity that is here to serve the community, we firmly believe in selling our goods at very reasonable prices.”

“We are always grateful for donations and with our nearby 'man cave' workshop, we are able to recycle and repair furniture and electrical goods for future use. I am very grateful to our friendly and hard-working volunteers who give up their time to make our shop such a success”.

The shop is open Monday to Friday from 9am-4.30pm, and now 9am-4pm on Saturday.