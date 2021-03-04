News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Ramsey campaign is ensuring more help for family carers

Logo Icon

Julian Makey

Published: 10:27 AM March 4, 2021   
Richard Hyde is supporting the carers initiative in Ramsey

Richard Hyde is supporting the carers initiative in Ramsey. - Credit: RAMSEY ROTARY

Carers who need help and support in looking after someone can benefit from a new campaign backed by Rotary members working with the charity Carers UK.
Richard Hyde, a member of the Ramsey Rotary Club, and an ambassador in the Rotary District, said that many more people were becoming carers for family members because of the coronavirus pandemic and they often did not know what support was available to them - ranging from financial help to a sympathetic ear to share problems.
“Rotary has teamed up with the charity Carers UK because there are now many people caring who are not aware of the support they can get, especially during this particular time,” Mr Hyde said.
“For many it will be the first time they have helped as a carer and they are perhaps not fully aware of the opportunities and assistance which is available to them.”
Mr Hyde said: “I think locally we need to make sure that we are getting the message across.”
He said local Rotary member Janet Cooke was acting as a contact point for Carers UK which brings organisations together to inform carers of their rights and to signpost them to the help and support which is available.
Mr Hyde said it was more than a question of helping with advice on financial support, it could also help with tackling the emotional side of caring for someone else which could be equally difficult.
“It may be that the carer says they do not need financial support and they do not have to have the money but there is always the opportunity of just having someone else to talk to which can be important,” he said.
Mr Hyde said that since the start of the coronavirus outbreak the number of unpaid carers in the UK was believed to have more than doubled to 13.6 million and that although looking after someone could be rewarding, it could also be lonely and bewildering.
Rotary in Great Britain and Ireland has gone into partnership with Carers UK and more information is available at: www.carersuk.org and the local Rotary contact is Janet Cooke at: janet.4.cooke@btinternet.com telephone: 01487 830114.

Mental Health
Ramsey News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Large scale vaccine centre to open at Priory Centre in St Neots

Large scale vaccine centre to open in St Neots today (Friday)

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Ernest Grusza will appear at Cambridge Crown Court on March 26.

Updated

St Ives murder: victim named

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Swass Stickers have been sprayed onto the windows of the Great Wall Chinese Takeaway Restaurant within Huntingdon.

Outrage as racist graffiti is daubed on Huntingdon restaurant

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Ernest Grusza, from St Ives, has been charged with murder and will appear virtually at Peterborough Magistrates Court today February 24. 

St Ives murder: man charged

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus