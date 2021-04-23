Published: 8:00 AM April 21, 2021 Updated: 2:49 PM April 23, 2021

A career coach from St Neots wants to help healthcare workers take the next step after an increase in nursing applications during the pandemic.

Julia Sinclair-Brown, who has coached medical and healthcare professionals for 11 years, is offering workers a CV review and tips to help with confidence for interviews.

“As a career coach to medical and healthcare professionals, I’ve heard many incredible accounts of job satisfaction through to despondency and re-evaluation of career decisions,” Julia said.

“Among all of them, the common thread that is usually at the core of why anyone chooses a career in healthcare is that they are very much pulled by the desire to ‘make a difference’ to others’ lives.

“For anyone considering a career change, or thinking about starting a career in healthcare, now is a great time to make a move with huge possibilities across a broad range of specialties and allied healthcare roles.”

In the early part of this year, nurse training uptake has increased dramatically - with many applying as mature students.

Julia, whose earlier background is in HR and recruitment, added: “The most recent controversy of nurses’ one per cent pay rise made many of us sit up and insist that it was unjust to those healthcare professionals who have worked tirelessly throughout.

“The possibility of losing talented, skilled healthcare professionals is truly saddening as the NHS cannot afford to lose such people with the wealth of knowledge that they have built up and whom cannot be easily replaced.

“Career coaching allows the opportunity to make time and space to work out for ourselves what we really want from our career.”

If you’re currently in a medical or healthcare role, or considering starting one but need some coaching to get you on the right path or to help with your next healthcare interview, get in touch with Julia at www.juliasinclair-brown.com/contact

Julia is also offering a free CV review with written feedback and by signing up to her newsletter you can receive her free mini-guide ‘5 Ways to Interview with Confidence’.

Single sessions are offered or a range of career packages.