Published: 12:25 PM February 15, 2021

Carer Andrea Goldfinch was given a suspended sentence after she was caught on CCTV stealing a purse from a 100-year-old she was supposed to be caring for. - Credit: ARCHANT

A care worker stole cash and other valuables from a 100-year-old woman she should have been looking after.

Andrea Goldfinch, 55, was conducting a daily care visit at a property in St Neots on January 3 last year when she stole items from the victim’s bedroom.

The victim’s family had set up CCTV cameras in the bedroom, which captured footage of Goldfinch stealing the woman's purse from her handbag.

About £1,400 in cash, two 24-carat Guyanese bangles, a bank card, and the keys and key fob to the property and communal entrance were also taken.

The victim’s daughter contacted police and Goldfinch, of Crown Walk, Eaton Socon, was suspended from her position immediately.

On Friday, Goldfinch was sentenced to 24 months' in prison, suspended for 24 months, after previously pleading guilty to theft.

After the hearing at Peterborough Crown Court, Sergeant Clare Lightfoot said: “Goldfinch was in a position of trust which she abused in an appalling way.

“Had the family not installed the cameras this crime might never have come to light, like many crimes against vulnerable people behind closed doors.

“Of course, not every care worker is out to commit crime; there are some wonderful people doing fantastic work, but I would always urge people to pay close attention to their loved ones and their possessions and report anything suspicious.”











