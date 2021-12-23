Three members of staff at the Ferrars Hall care home in Huntingdon have received awards for their outstanding work during the year.

They were presented by Abdul Kachra, chairman of operator Country Court, who was able to attend the awards ceremony in person after last year's had to be held virtually because of the pandemic lockdown.

Winners were Team Member of the Year Gabriele Dolbninaite, Care Hero Amanda Bending and Our Values Award, Gordana Reed.

Nominating Gabriele for an award one family member said “Gabbi portrays Ferrars Hall in a most positive manner. She displays excellent interpersonal skills and is always friendly, welcoming and remains calm in all situations.”.

A colleague added: “Always smiling and helping everyone, nothing is too much trouble for her. All round lovely lady who has genuine care and compassion for not only her residents but staff also.”

Mr Kachra said: “The Country Court board of directors are delighted to attend the staff awards at our care and nursing homes in person this year.

“We are very proud of our staff teams and the awards are a great opportunity to celebrate and thank everyone."

He added: "We have amazing care staff in our homes, they work incredibly hard every day to make a huge difference to the lives of our residents. We are very proud of how our staff teams continue to face the challenges of the pandemic with tenacity and unending cheerfulness.”



