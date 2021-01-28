News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Covid-19 vaccination rolled out at St Ives care home

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 2:44 PM January 28, 2021   
Field Lodge Care Home St Ives

Field Lodge Care Home St Ives - Credit: Field Lodge

Team members and residents at a St Ives care home have been celebrating after they received Covid-19 vaccinations for almost everyone living and working in the home. 

 With the support of Grove Medical Centre, the vast majority of residents and team members at Care UK’s Field Lodge, on London Road, were given the first dose of the vaccination. 

 One of the first in the queue for the vaccination was 79-year-old Roger Plumb, who said: “I got myself ready several hours before the vaccinators were due to arrive, as I wanted to be first in the queue! Receiving the vaccine is a huge step closer to being able to go out with my family again and return to normal life, which I am really looking forward to.” 

 Linda Martinez, home manager at Field Lodge, said: “We are so pleased that residents in our home have had the vaccination. I would like to offer my thanks to the NHS team at Grove Medical Centre.  

“They were incredibly efficient, friendly, and made sure everything went smoothly, which was much appreciated.  

You may also want to watch:

 “This is the first step towards getting back to normal, and we couldn’t have asked for a better way to kick off the year.  

“We’re looking forward to receiving our second dose of the vaccine as soon as we’re able.” 

For more general information, visit careuk.com/care-homes/field-lodge    

Most Read

  1. 1 New cafe bar set to move into former Dorothy Perkins store in St Neots
  2. 2 New chief operating officer appointed at Hinchingbrooke Hospital
  3. 3 Football club is now a mobile testing centre for coronavirus
  1. 4 Competition launched to name new St Ives park
  2. 5 Help for dog owners who bought puppies in lockdown
  3. 6 Warning after man spotted in Huntingdon hanging around vehicles
  4. 7 Donations from school's Little Shop of Kindness is life-line for families
  5. 8 Rail passengers travelling from Huntingdon and St Neots warned of delays
  6. 9 Hunts police called to 'numerous breaches' of covid regulations
  7. 10 Van crashes into pram, killing five month old baby
St Ives News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Complaints as elderly people wait in freezing conditions for vaccine

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon

Two weeks left to respond to proposed flight path over Huntingdonshire

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon

Lorry driver who 'couldn't stand up' was three times over drink-drive limit

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon

Super slimmer who lost one third of her body weight crowned woman of year

Julian Makey

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus