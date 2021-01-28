Covid-19 vaccination rolled out at St Ives care home

Published: 2:44 PM January 28, 2021

Team members and residents at a St Ives care home have been celebrating after they received Covid-19 vaccinations for almost everyone living and working in the home.

With the support of Grove Medical Centre, the vast majority of residents and team members at Care UK’s Field Lodge, on London Road, were given the first dose of the vaccination.

One of the first in the queue for the vaccination was 79-year-old Roger Plumb, who said: “I got myself ready several hours before the vaccinators were due to arrive, as I wanted to be first in the queue! Receiving the vaccine is a huge step closer to being able to go out with my family again and return to normal life, which I am really looking forward to.”

Linda Martinez, home manager at Field Lodge, said: “We are so pleased that residents in our home have had the vaccination. I would like to offer my thanks to the NHS team at Grove Medical Centre.

“They were incredibly efficient, friendly, and made sure everything went smoothly, which was much appreciated.

“This is the first step towards getting back to normal, and we couldn’t have asked for a better way to kick off the year.

“We’re looking forward to receiving our second dose of the vaccine as soon as we’re able.”

For more general information, visit careuk.com/care-homes/field-lodge