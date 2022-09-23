Care home invites community to learn about social care reform
A care home is inviting the community to learn more about the new social care reform through an information session.
On September 29, Field Lodge on London Road in St Ives will be hosting a virtual session from 2pm-3:30pm.
Attendees will learn more about the social care cap and what it could mean for them and their loved ones through guest speaker Nicky Cave.
The social care cap is a government initiative which places an upper limit on the amount of money an individual will be asked to pay towards their care and support needs.
Home manager at Field Lodge, Linda Martinez, said: “Here at Field Lodge, we appreciate that funding care isn’t always easy to understand, and that people are often left feeling confused when seeking guidance.
“Our aim is to help everyone feel more confident recognising how the new funding works, and to ensure that they are accessing the correct financial support available.”
The session will cover a host of important topics, including how the care funding system currently works.
“We’re looking forward to welcoming all attendees – I'm sure this session will be incredibly helpful to many," said Linsa.