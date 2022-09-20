Field Lodge care home in St Ives has donated £690 to Hinchingbrooke Country Park to help provide a picnic bench for its new sensory garden. - Credit: Field Lodge care home

A care home has donated nearly £700 to Hinchingbrooke Country Park, helping to provide a picnic bench for its new sensory garden.

Care UK’s Field Lodge, on London Road in St Ives, presented the £690 cheque to events manager Teresa Fairchild.

Keen to blend in with an eco-friendly environment, the picnic bench will be made from recycled material, in keeping with the beautiful, natural surroundings of the park.

Home manager at Field Lodge, Linda Martinez, said: “Residents here love gardening and spending time outdoors, which is why we were thrilled to be contributing to such a wonderful creation for the community.”

The picnic bench will sit within the park’s new sensory garden, which will be a haven where locals can relax in a calming and peaceful atmosphere.

There will be wheelchair accessible planters, which residents at Field Lodge – who are regular visitors – will use to grow herbs and flowers.

Teresa said: “The bench is a brilliant addition to the park and the fact that it is wheelchair accessible means it can be enjoyed by anyone.

“A huge thank you to Field Lodge – we can’t wait to see you all back again soon!”