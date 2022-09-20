Care home donates nearly £700 to Hinchingbrooke Country Park
- Credit: Field Lodge care home
A care home has donated nearly £700 to Hinchingbrooke Country Park, helping to provide a picnic bench for its new sensory garden.
Care UK’s Field Lodge, on London Road in St Ives, presented the £690 cheque to events manager Teresa Fairchild.
Keen to blend in with an eco-friendly environment, the picnic bench will be made from recycled material, in keeping with the beautiful, natural surroundings of the park.
Home manager at Field Lodge, Linda Martinez, said: “Residents here love gardening and spending time outdoors, which is why we were thrilled to be contributing to such a wonderful creation for the community.”
The picnic bench will sit within the park’s new sensory garden, which will be a haven where locals can relax in a calming and peaceful atmosphere.
There will be wheelchair accessible planters, which residents at Field Lodge – who are regular visitors – will use to grow herbs and flowers.
Teresa said: “The bench is a brilliant addition to the park and the fact that it is wheelchair accessible means it can be enjoyed by anyone.
Most Read
- 1 Stagecoach confirms 18 bus routes across Cambridgeshire will end
- 2 See our traffic and travel updates for Cambridgeshire this morning
- 3 When supermarkets and pubs will reopen after Queen's funeral
- 4 Councillor leads tributes to 'icon' Queen
- 5 Centre reopens its face-to-face drop in sessions
- 6 'In loving and devoted memory': King's handwritten message for his mother
- 7 Service of thanksgiving and moment of reflection events held in Huntingdon
- 8 A reflection of the last 12 days by Ste Greenall of Black Cat Radio
- 9 Police officer who controlled and coerced partner sentenced
- 10 Text message led police to drug dealer’s front door
“A huge thank you to Field Lodge – we can’t wait to see you all back again soon!”