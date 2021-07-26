Published: 12:00 PM July 26, 2021 Updated: 1:06 PM July 26, 2021

A St Ives care home has hosted a very special event to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride, by flying colourful flags.

Residents and the team at Care UK’s Field Lodge, on London Road, decked the home out with rainbow flags and donned their best feather boas to welcome drag artist, Kitty Monroe, for an afternoon of celebrating love and equality.

Tucking into a delicious rainbow cake, baked by Field Lodge’s head chef, Donna Tattersall, residents enjoyed live performances well known songs and danced around the garden to their favourite tunes.

Singer Kitty Monroe - Credit: Field Lodge Care Home

Linda Martinez, home manager at Field Lodge said: “We had a fantastic time celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride month, and flying the rainbow flag.

“Here at Field Lodge, we are committed to ensuring the home is a welcoming and supportive place for everyone, which is why we were delighted to be able to show our support to LGBTQ+ Pride month with a very special celebration.

“Pride month has a wonderful way of bringing people together and we were thrilled that everyone enjoyed the celebration.

“It was fantastic to have everyone together, laughing and dancing, after what has been such a challenging year.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to Kitty Monroe for getting all of our toes tapping – she certainly ensured we were ready to party!”

Sam Shepherd, Lifestyle Lead at Field Lodge. - Credit: Field Lodge care home

All team members at Field Lodge have taken part in equality and diversity training as part of the home’s dedication to creating an open and warm environment, supported by Care UK’s LGBTQ+ Network, which provides training and guidance to team members on related issues, as well as developing an open culture in every care home.

Field Lodge is a modern, purpose-built care home providing full-time residential, nursing, and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care.

Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the care home has a choice of lounges and dining rooms, along with facilities such as an activity room, cinema and hair salon.