Published: 12:40 PM April 20, 2021 Updated: 1:37 PM April 20, 2021

Jack Oliver, from Nelson Lodge care home, St Neots, joins the cast of BBC Three's Glow Up. - Credit: BBC

A St Neots care assistant is set to battle it out to become Britain’s next make-up star as part of the BBC show Glow Up.

Jack Oliver, from Nelson Lodge, joins the cast of 10 contestants who hope to dazzle judges with their artistry to win a contract to work alongside some of the world’s top make-up artists.

The BBC Three series – hosted by Maya Jama – is available from 7pm tonight (April 20) on BBC iPlayer.

Speaking in a trailer for the third series of the show, Jack said: “I have had about two years taken out of my make-up career so I think it's time for me to pull out that kit, dust it off and get back to what I know.”

Jack began working at Nelson Lodge, in Eaton Socon, after caring for a close relative before they passed away.

“I was working in big department stores working in make-up and I got a phone call to say my granddad was not very well,” Jack explained.

“I cared for him on his end of life and once he passed away, I joined a care home.

“I was working in the midst of the pandemic.”

Jack was keen to let his personality shine while at work, and even dressed up in drag to entertain residents.

“The reaction was amazing,” Jack added.

Nelson Lodge, which is part of the care group Anchor, announced that Jack was taking part in Glow Up on their social media channels.

“So pleased and proud to announce that our wonderful care assistant Jack is joining the cast of Glow Up season three,” they said.

“We’re so proud to call Jack one of our own.”

Glow Up features resident judges Val Garland and Dominic Skinner and a glittering array of guest judges and experts from across the worlds of beauty, TV, music and fashion.

Maya Jama is hosting the third series of BBC Three's Glow Up. - Credit: BBC

Contestants will get to work on everything from studio shoots and campaigns with brands such as Superdrug and ASOS, through to period make-up and prosthetics on set with Pose, The Crown and Peaky Blinders.

Glow Up begins tonight (April 20) with the first episode arriving on BBC iPlayer at 7pm, before airing on BBC One at 10.45pm.