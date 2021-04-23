Published: 10:34 AM April 23, 2021

Nine cars burst into flames on the back of a transporter lorry in Eltisley. - Credit: CFRS

Nine cars burst into flames on the back of a transporter lorry in a village near St Neots.

Firefighters arrived at the scene on the B1040 in Eltisley at around 8.30pm on Wednesday (April 21) night.

The incident closed the B1040 in both directions at the junction with the A428 for several hours.

Pictures from the scene showed the back of the transporter well ablaze, with thick black smoke coming from the gutted metal bodies of the cars.

Nine cars burst into flames on the back of a transporter lorry in Eltisley. - Credit: CFRS

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire was accidental.

A spokesperson added: “Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used hose feels and jets to extinguish the fire.

“All crews returned to their stations by 1.20am.

“Crews from Cambridge, Gamlingay, Papworth, St Neots, Huntingdon, St Ives and the water carrier from Ramsey attended.”