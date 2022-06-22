Car rolled after striking lamppost in Cambourne

A female driver and one passenger were travelling in the car at the time. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A car has been rolled after striking a lamppost in Cambourne.

The incident occurred on Back Lane at approximately 3.12pm yesterday (Tuesday, June 21).

The driver, a woman, and one passenger were travelling in the vehicle at the time.

Officers from Cambridgeshire Police and the East of England Ambulance Service attended the scene.

One lane of the carriageway was blocked, but no serious injuries were sustained in the crash.

A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Police said: "This was on Back Lane, Cambourne and the call came in at 3.12pm yesterday – in the car was the driver, a woman, and one passenger.

"One lane was blocked but there were no serious injuries."

An earlier statement from Cambridgeshire Police's Twitter page read: "Lamppost – 1 Car - 0.

"The occupants of this car were lucky to escape with only minor injuries after colliding with a lamppost in Cambourne yesterday.

"It's all in a day’s work for our Neighbourhood Policing Team."