Man escapes with minor injuries after car plunges into river

Alexander Gilham

Published: 12:13 PM October 17, 2022
Large crowds watched as a car was pulled from the river in The Waits, St Ives, dripping wet on October 15

Large crowds watched as a car was pulled from the river in The Waits, St Ives, dripping wet on October 15. - Credit: Simon Camps

A man has escaped with minor injuries after his car plunged into a river in St Ives. 

Cambridgeshire Police were called to the incident on October 15 after hearing reports that a car was spotted in the river at The Waits during the early hours of the morning.

A spokesperson for police said: "Police were called to reports of a vehicle in the river in The Waits, St Ives, just before 3am on Saturday morning (October 15).

"Officers attended, and a man was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The vehicle was recovered later that day."

Residents said the Environment Agency was also made aware of the incident after many shared their concerns on social media about the extent of pollution the car could have caused in the river.

Police have launched an investigation to discover how the incident occurred.


