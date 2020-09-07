District council bosses announced that the charges will come back into force from September 21.

It comes after a prolonged six months suspension in car parks to assist key workers during the lockdown period.

The free parking was extended throughout June, July and August to support the gradual reopening of the town centres - also forming part of the council’s wider #ReopeningHuntingdonshire campaign.

You may also want to watch:

While charges are to be reinstated, parking remains free after 6pm and all-day on Sunday at all sites across the district.

The district council has also developed and invested in a new digital system by MiPermit, which extends payment options and most importantly enables customers to pay by a range of contactless methods as well as cash.

The reintroduction of charging includes restoring parking permits, pay and display car parks run by the district council and on-street parking.