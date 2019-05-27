Much of Huntingdonshire District Council's Bridge Place car park will be lost when the site, near the bridge to Huntingdon, is redeveloped with around 90 new homes.The land, involving local firm RGE Engineering's site, has been scheduled for housing by the council and the authority's development management panel has given the go-ahead for it to the change of use of the common. A total of 103 spaces, including two for disabled drivers and 10 motorcycle spaces, will be built on the piece of land which is adjacent to the existing car park, under the A14 and next to the river. It is close to the historic Cook's Bridge and has not been used as a common for many years after it was cut off from the main section of land. It was used as a building site yard in recent years while a major construction scheme was taking place. Godmanchester Town Council has welcomed the move, saying it would improve a derelict piece of land but it wanted assurances that electricity charging points would be retained, along with recycling bins. Police have checked the site out with the Counter Terrorism Team which has