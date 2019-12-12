Police have launched an investigation following the incident, which took place at about 11:45pm in Hawthorn Road.

A fire service spokesman said: "On Monday (9) at 11.45pm a crew from St Neots was called to a vehicle fire on Hawthorn Road, St Neots.

"The crew arrived to find a car well alight. Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish the fire before returning to their stations by 12.50am.

"The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."