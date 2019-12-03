Police have launched an investigation following the incident, which took place at about 1am in The Green.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: "Firefighters arrived to find a car on fire. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels and returned to their station by 2.35am."

A crew from Gamglingay station attended the scene.

An investigation determined the cause of the fire to be deliberate.

In a seperate incident, firefighters from Huntingdon were called to a chimney fire in Moot Way, Woodhurst, on November 28. Firefighters arrived to find a fire involving a chimney in a house and extinguished it. They returned to their station by 10.45pm. The cause of the fire was accidental.

Anyone with information about the Eltisley fire should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report.

or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.