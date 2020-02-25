Police are investigating after a car crashed into the office block. Police are investigating after a car crashed into the office block.

Police are investigating after an office was destroyed due a driver smashed through the building.

Staff at the office block in Tythe Farm in Wyboston have said that it is a "miracle" that no-one was hurt, after a Vauxhall Corsa came crashing through the way, wiping out most of the desks.

The accident happened just after 9pm on Saturday night (February 22).

The car reportedly drove through the concrete bollards which separate the bollards from the road, losing control and then driving through the office building.

Police are investigating after a car crashed into the office block. Police are investigating after a car crashed into the office block.

The office, which is shared by Evole Accounting, Shaun Prince Computer Services, Online Designs and the Transafe Network, was empty, but staff have said that they are usually in the office at the weekends and it is a "miracle" that no-one was hurt.

You may also want to watch:

Saul Jeavons ,who works in the office said: "We have been working to get the office back up and running. If I am honest we were very lucky that none of us were in the office when it happened. Evole Accounting have been in there late for a couple of weekends doing tax returns and the car would have hit straight through the desk and ended up killing Simon and probably his wife Emma, who both work that side of the office. When we were shown the pictures I was pretty shocked, but the office is on a bend so it wasn't too surprising that this could have happened. Since the weekend we have all rallied together to get back into the office, with our landlord saying it could be properly fixed within two weeks."

Bedfordshire police have confirmed that they are investigating the incident.