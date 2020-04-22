He’s provided inspiration to people across the globe and raised millions of pounds for the NHS.

Moved by Captain Tom’s story, Fenstanton-based artist Pablo Renauld has drawn a stunning portrait as a ‘thank you’ and in a bid to raise even more money for deserving charities. What’s more, Pablo is looking to present Captain Tom with this portrait for his one hundredth birthday in less than 10 days’ time.

The public are being encouraged to also donate in a bid to further support Captain Tom.

Funds raised will be split between the following charities: NHS Charities Together - representing the NHS’s charities, NSPCC - Childline has seen a surge in calls during the COVID-19 pandemic from frightened children who have nowhere else to turn and the Royal British Legion.

Pablo Renauld, artist, designer and photographer was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina on April 13, 1974. From a young age he felt he was destined to be an artist. His father, Antonio Gómez was the first person who taught him art.

As a teenager, he studied at the National School of Fine Arts Manuel Belgrano, followed by the National School of Fine Arts Lola Mora.

In 1993, hoping to further expand his expertise, he enrolled at the Colón Theatre of Buenos Aires where he studied stage make-up and scenery, while also studying film on a private basis with Natan Solans. In addition to theatre and film.

In 2015, Pablo’s painting of former Argentinian President Nestor Kirchner was unveiled at the famous ‘Casa Rosada’ (Government House) in Buenos Aires. The painting makes up a group displaying all the Presidents of Argentina throughout history.

In 2016, along with his British wife, Pablo decided to move to Cambridge, UK to set up a new studio and continue his artístic journey. He continues to reside in England with his wife, son and pet dog.

What’s more, every person who donates will have the chance to be entered into a prize draw where three lucky winners can receive a personalised drawing of their own hero. They simply need to comment/like the post on Instagram, and use the hashtag #InspiredByCaptainTom.

www.uk.virginmoneygiving.com/SomeoneSpecial/CaptainTomMooreDrawingbyPR.