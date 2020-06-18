Artwork from Year 7 pupil Pheobe for the Ramsey Abbey College exhibition Artwork from Year 7 pupil Pheobe for the Ramsey Abbey College exhibition

Staff at the college set students the challenge of creating artwork based on Captain Tom. This artwork will form an exhibition when the college reopens, serving as a reminder to students and staff of the difficult times they got through together. It will also show how Captain Tom acted as a symbol of hope and resilience during the coronavirus pandemic.

The art challenge is open to members of the local community as well as to students, encouraging artistic efforts from a range of people. Those wishing to send in submissions should send them to the Abbey College Facebook page. The deadline for submissions is June 30, 2020.

Entrants are encouraged to use various mediums for their art, including pencil, watercolour, digital drawings, sewing and more.

The college hopes the challenge will be a great way for students and families to get creative at home, while honouring the amazing efforts of Captain Tom.

Year 11 pupil Ellie created this artwork for the Ramsey Abbey College exhibition Year 11 pupil Ellie created this artwork for the Ramsey Abbey College exhibition

The pieces submitted so far by students have included embroidery, photography collages and pencil drawings. The submissions are being shared on the Abbey College Art Instagram page (@abbeycollegeart) to provide ideas and inspiration to other students.

Georgina Gerrard-Cook, lead learner for art and DT at Abbey College, said: “We felt that it was an important time to honour the efforts of Captain Tom Moore, after all he has done for our community.

“We hope that this challenge can help people channel their feelings from the difficulties of the last few months into a collective project that can be showcased at the school when we are back.

“The exhibition will be something our community can look forward to, and I speak for all staff when I say we cannot wait to be back together in the classrooms when it is safe to do so. We are really looking forward to seeing everyone’s pieces and hope the students and our community enjoy the chance to get creative.”

If you would like to see more of the submitted pieces, the Abbey College Art Department are on Instagram at @abbeycollegeart. For more information about the college, visit: www.abbeycollege.cambs.sch.uk.