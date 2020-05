Cannabis farm stash worth £25,000 found dumped at roadside in Yaxley. Picture: CAMBS POLICE Cannabis farm stash worth £25,000 found dumped at roadside in Yaxley. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

The Class B stash was discovered by officers in Holme Road after they were called to reports of fly-tipping last Thursday (May 7).

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Officers were called to find what appeared to be the remnants of a cannabis factory dumped by the road side.

“Anyone with info call 101 quoting ref 94 of May 7.”