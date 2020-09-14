Around 800 cannabis plants valued over £500,000 were seized in a village near Huntingdon.

The illegal haul was found by police in Great Staughton alongside a stolen light tower on Friday night (September 11).

It was estimated there were between 700 and 800 plants.

