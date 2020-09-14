Cannabis plants haul worth �500,000 seized in Hunts village. Picture: CAMBS POLICE Cannabis plants haul worth �500,000 seized in Hunts village. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

The illegal haul was discovered following concerns from a UK Power Network engineer in Moor Road, Great Staughton.

The team attended on Friday night (September 11) and discovered the factory with 2,426 plants over two floors.

Police seized all of the cannabis worth more than £500,000 as well as the growing equipment including lights and transformers worth thousands of pounds.

While no arrests were made, officers said the seizure of this cannabis farm “would cause significant disruption and financial loss to those involved”.

Signs of a cannabis farm include:

Strong, sticky smells

Covered windows

Excessive security

High levels of condensation

Lots of visitors and at unsociable hours

Bright lights day and night

Constant noise of a fan

If you suspect there is a drug farm near you or other drug activity, report it online.