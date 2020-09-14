More than 2,000 cannabis plants worth half a million pounds were seized by police in a village factory near Huntingdon.
The illegal haul was discovered following concerns from a UK Power Network engineer in Moor Road, Great Staughton.
The team attended on Friday night (September 11) and discovered the factory with 2,426 plants over two floors.
Police seized all of the cannabis worth more than £500,000 as well as the growing equipment including lights and transformers worth thousands of pounds.
While no arrests were made, officers said the seizure of this cannabis farm “would cause significant disruption and financial loss to those involved”.
Signs of a cannabis farm include:
Strong, sticky smells
Covered windows
Excessive security
High levels of condensation
Lots of visitors and at unsociable hours
Bright lights day and night
Constant noise of a fan
If you suspect there is a drug farm near you or other drug activity, report it online.