Nearly 250 cannabis plants worth £209,000 discovered at home in Huntingdonshire village. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Nerijus Turskis, 30, of Kimbolton Road, pleaded guilty to producing cannabis at Peterborough Magistrates on Tuesday (June 16).

He is set to be sentenced later this year.

Pictures of the plants were posted on the Policing Huntingdonshire Facebook page with a warning on the dangers surrounding drug deals.

If you suspect cannabis is being grown in your street, report it here, anonymously, https://bit.ly/2YE7cGy