Two cannabis farmers who were caught with plants worth hundreds of thousands of pounds were found hiding in the loft under roof insulation.

Eduart Zela, 21, of Skipper Way, Little Paxton, St Neots, and Donald Xherimeja, 23, of no fixed abode, were discovered after officers searched Zela's address.

The house search took place just after midday on 4 December and followed concerns from members of the public over suspicious behaviour.

Officers forced entry and discovered a cannabis factory with three 'growing rooms' on the top floor.

A search of the house was carried out and officers discovered the two men hiding under roof insulation.

A total of 301 cannabis plants were seized from the address with a street value of up to £252,840 if all were to reach maturity.

In police interview, Zela admitted being involved in growing cannabis at the house by watering the plants for the past three to four weeks. However, he claimed he had been taken to the house and threatened into doing so.

Xherimeja answered 'no comment' to all questions.

Both men later admitted producing a class B drug. Xherimeja pleaded guilty to the charge on the basis that he served a lesser role and was 'merely caretaking' the cannabis plants in exchange for free accommodation and food.

PC Babs Rahman, who investigated, said: "This cannabis factory was discovered after concerns from members of the public, which highlights what we do as officers off the back of information submitted to us.

"I would urge people to continue to report anything suspicious and help us make Cambridgeshire safer for everyone.

"We will continue to work hard to find and destroy cannabis farms and put the people behind them before the courts."

Zela and Xherimeja were sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (31 January), where Zela was handed 15 months in prison and Xherimeja was sentenced to 14 weeks behind bars.

Information about illegal drug activity can be reported via www.cambs.police.uk/report or by calling 101.