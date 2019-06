Inside the cannabis factory discovered in St Neots. Picture: CAMBS POLICE Inside the cannabis factory discovered in St Neots. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Following a series of discoveries in Ramsey and Warboys over the last two weeks, Cambridgeshire police said officers from the rural crime action team "stumbled across" another cannabis farm in St Neots.

A spokesman for the force posted: "CambsRuralCops stumbled across another massive cannabis farm in St Neots. Estimated value if all plants reached maturity of £650,000. Hardly a bit of home grown."

The spokesman said one person had been arrested.

